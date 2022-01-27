As Bigg Boss 15 nears its grand finale, unfortunately, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant will not be a part of it. The actress was recently evicted from the reality show and soon after was snapped roaming the city with hubby Ritesh.

Even before the show announced her elimination yesterday, Rakhi was spotted by paparazzi outside her gym. While there, the two were seen happily posing together for the shutterbugs and interacting with the cameramen present there.

This is the first time Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh have been clicked together in Mumbai. For years, the controversy queen’s husband had kept his identity hidden from the media until he appeared with her on the latest season of Bigg Boss. Scroll below to see their fun interaction with the media.

In the video, both Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. During the same, the controversy queen – who is known for her great sense of humour, asked the photographers, “Kaisa hai mera pati (How’s my husband)?.” Replying to her, the paps said, “Ekdum kadak.” They also called them a nice pair.

The latter part of the video sees Rakhi jokingly ask Ritesh to get abs. She teases him saying, “Six pack banane hain, gym kab join karoge.” Replying to her, Ritesh said that he would join the gym the next day only. She then added that he needs to get six-pack abs like Umar Riaz till he is in India. Aren’t they super cute together!

Check out the video here:

In a post-eviction interview, Rakhi Sawant said that her Bigg Boss 15 eviction was extremely sad and shocking. But she also added, “Anyway, I’m in the finale and I’m performing with my husband Ritesh. For my Bigg Boss, anything. I love Bigg Boss.”

What do you think of Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh as a couple? Let us know in the comments below.

