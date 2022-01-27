Bigg Boss 15 has blessed fans with the couple of #TejRan. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love inside the house and their chemistry has made a lot of noise. But it is Shamita Shetty who is often linked with the Love School host. Here’s what her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat feels about it all.

It was during Bigg Boss OTT that Shamita and Raqesh fell in love with each other. There were a lot of roadblocks and massive showdowns, but they ultimately go through it all with love. While Bapat entered BB15 as wildcard, he had to leave due to health issues.

The latest episodes have seen a major catfight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. It all happened due to Karan Kundrra and Teja being extremely possessive of her boyfriend. She even called her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant ‘aunty’ and received a lot of backlash for it.

But what does Raqesh Bapat feel about the whole Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty link-ups? He told Times Of India, “I laugh when such things happen. When two people are secure in a relationship, these things don’t matter. I understand that house and the way things happen there, so I take it as a joke. Such things don’t bother me.”

Just not that, Raqesh also broke silence on Shamita’s comments of getting hitched this year. “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let’s hope for the best,” he responded.

Well, Raqesh Bapat is surely very secure of Shamita Shetty and it’s great to see that bond!

