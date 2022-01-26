After 5 month-long telecasts, Bigg Boss 15 is finally coming to an end. Salman Khan recently the finale weekend which fans have been waiting with bated breath. This weekend episode will witness an elaborate guest list with popular faces on stage including that of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

The network released a new promo for the finale weekend of the reality show. As expected, the promo showcases all elements of entertainment that fans have been waiting for. In the promo, Salman is seen teasing Deepika. Scroll down to know more.

In the new 10-second promo, Salman Khan is seen welcoming Deepika Padukone on Bigg Boss 15 stage. As she comes on stage, she is met with a loud cheer from the audience. Salman, who is known for his unique tongue-in-cheek sense of humour, jokingly includes her husband Ranveer Singh’s name while introducing her as Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh.

Visibly, Deepika looked amused by Salman’s joke. She gives a side-eye look to him. She was seen wearing a monotone outfit and looked elegant. Colors TV shared a snippet from the show‘s finale and captioned it, “Aapka weekend hoga khaas kyunki Bigg Boss ka grand finale hone wala hai Salman Khan aur Deepika Padukone ke saath. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM (sic).”

Apart from this, Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15. Fondly known as SidNaaz appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Some moments from BB 13 will also be shown during the finale episode.

