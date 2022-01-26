After the success of Balika Vadhu, starring Siddharth Shukla, Avika Gor, Toral Rasputra, Avinash Mukherjee, Shashank Vyas and more, Colors launched a reboot of the same in 2021. Balika Vadhu 2 premiered on August 9, 2021, the series currently stars Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa in lead roles.

While the show hasn’t been completed six months since its premiere, reports are doing the rounds that the show may go off-air soon. How soon? As early as next month. Read on to know more.

As per a recent report in Telly Chakkar, the makers of Balika Vadhu 2 have decided to put an end to the series starring Shivangi Joshi as Anandi, Randeep Rai as Anand and Samridh Bawa as Jigar. Soon after its premiere in August, the show witnessed a leap with the child artist being replaced by the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star and co.

As per reports, the makers expected a boost in the TRP post-Shivangi Joshi’s entry given her popularity from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But the show failed to climb up the TRP charts and now the latest development states that it is going to go off-air soon.

The site reported that the show is expected to go off-air by the coming month and the writers of Balika Vadhu 2 are rushing and are trying to figure out a perfect ending to the show. When contacted, neither the makers nor the actors of the show responded to the same.

Talking about the show, the current track of Balika Vadhu 2 is following Anandi declining Anand’s love proposal. The show sees him asking Shivangi Joshi’s character to marry him and move to the USA, however she will break his heart by refusing the proposal saying that she only considers him as a friend.

