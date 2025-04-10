After a modest theatrical release, Aadi Saikumar’s latest action thriller, Shanmukha, is ready to make its digital debut. This will give fans another chance to catch the intriguing storyline from the comfort of their homes.

The film, which combines a police procedural with dark mysticism, will premiere on Aha on April 11, 2025. The OTT platform recently secured the streaming rights and unveiled the film’s trailer on its official YouTube channel.

Shanmukha: Plot

Shanmukha’s story revolves around a couple who give birth to a deformed child with six faces. In an attempt to cure him, the father resorts to a blood sacrifice involving six women born under specific zodiac signs. Meanwhile, SI Karthi (Aadi) is chasing a drug mafia but soon finds himself entangled in a terrifying mystery involving these disappearances.

Avika Gor plays Sara, a bold journalist digging into the case of missing girls. Her character and Karthi share a troubled romantic history, adding emotional depth to the narrative. The film attempts to merge emotional storytelling with supernatural horror, making it a unique addition to the Telugu thriller space.

Shanmukha: Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Shanmugam Sappani, the film follows a unique narrative that combines a cop story with dark mysticism. This film features Aadi Saikumar, leading cast as SI Karthi, a tough cop getting on with investigating a string of kidnappings that finally led him to a nefarious conspiracy involving ritual sacrifices.

Other cast include Avika Gor, Aditya Om, Chirag Jani, Shanmugam Sappani, Master Manu Sappani, Manoj Aadi, Veera Shankar, Krishnudu, Ariyana Glory, Meena Vasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Madhurima, Mukhtar Khan, Raghu, Pandu, Chitram Srinu, Veerabhadram, and Jabardasth Dorababu.

A Second Life On OTT? Here’s Why Fans Might Tune In

Though Shanmukha received mixed reviews during its theatrical run—mainly due to its non-linear screenplay and complex storyline—Aha’s acquisition of the film suggests confidence in its digital potential. For those who relish suspenseful crime thrillers with a supernatural element, it might turn out to be quite an interesting watch.

So, if you missed Shanmukha in theatres or love a gritty crime mystery with a supernatural twist, mark your calendar for April 11 and stream it exclusively on Aha.

Check out the trailer of Shanmukha below:

