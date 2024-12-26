Avika Gor is a name that mesmerized everyone when she arrived as a little child bride in the show Balika Vadhu. Over the years, Avika has been impressing the audiences with her work on television, web series and films. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actress talked about participating in Bigg Boss, judging India’s Got Latent, her dream roles and more.

Avika Gor Rejected Bigg Boss?

Every year, whenever the news for Bigg Boss arrives, we find Avika’s name in the participant list. The actress finally cleared the air about how many times she had been approached for the reality show.

Avika confirmed, “Har saal, har saal offer hua hai. And because it’s my dear Colors who does it, they know I’m just a call away. So, they don’t hesitate to call me and ask. But at the end of the day, they also kind of personally know me. And they know I would say no, but they still try.”

When asked about being an audience of the reality show, Avika clarified, “I only followed the seasons where I had some of my friends like a part of that show. But other than that, I don’t really follow it. Honestly, I don’t have the time to follow it. But when it comes to being a part of it, someday, I would definitely like to host it.”

Avika Gor As A Celebrity Judge On India’s Got Latent

People were surprised to see Avika as a celebrity judge on Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The Balika Vadhu actress cheekily accepted, “I think a lot of people don’t really know that side of me. They’ve only loved my character. And they’ve only seen me playing characters on TV and in films. And that’s about it. So, sometimes it’s important to see what the real person…What the person is in real.”

She continued, “I have known Samay for a while. He’s been doing this show, and he invited me to it. I realized that the youngsters who were not even born when I was doing Balika Vadhu. I get a chance to show what I am now to them, specifically the youngsters, the 15-year-olds. I think it was a great opportunity for me to open that side of me and show the world what I am capable of when it comes to something like that. There are definitely people who are going to not imagine me in a setup like that. But I think that was a sweet surprise for all.”

Avika Gor’s Dream Role – Jab We Met’s Geet

While Avika could not choose one ideal role, she however discussed a list of characters she loved. The actress said, “Honestly speaking, there cannot be one. Because, you know, as an actor, you want to take up challenges; you want to do different things. But there are some iconic characters that we have seen over the years in films that I definitely look up to. The biggest example would be the character of Kareena Kapoor in Jab Di Met. I think that’s one of the most loved characters that we have seen in films.”

Avika further expressed her excitement for some other characters and asserted, “Apart from that, if I talk about some recent films, then there would be Jhanvi’s character in Ulajh. There would be Sara Ali Khan‘s character in Atrangi Re. Maybe these films didn’t work. But as an actor, I understand what the character demanded out of them. And I understand what I could have pulled off. So, I think these are the kind of films that I would definitely want to be a part of.”

