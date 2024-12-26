Animal is one of the most discussed Indian movies in recent years. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and displayed his signature tone of action. The movie featured an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, who all gave generational performances. Also in the cast was Tripti Dimri, who surprised everyone with her performance.

However, before Dimri was cast for the role of Zoya, the makers were reportedly considering a different face. Amid the speculation, reports emerged that Sara Ali Khan was considered for the female lead but was allegedly rejected by the filmmaker.

Sara Ali Khan Reportedly Never Auditioned for Animal

As per an old report by Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan auditioned for the second lead role in Animal. By then, Parineeti Chopra had already been cast as the movie’s main female lead. However, Ali Khan’s audition did not impress Sandeep Reddy Vanga, per the report. The director thought that Khan might not play such a bold character. Thereafter, neither Sara nor Parineeti landed their respective roles, as these characters were then played by Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, respectively.

While fans believe Sara was rejected for the role in the movie, another report states that she never auditioned for the role of Zoya. As per Times of India, an industry insider has revealed that Sara Ali Khan “never auditioned for ‘Animal.'” According to industry insiders, Sara’s name may have been linked to the project due to her growing popularity. However, the filmmaker’s vision for the character aligned better with Tripti Dimri, who eventually secured the part.

While Sara Ali Khan was not a part of Animal, the actress continues to explore a diverse range of roles. Known for films like Kedarnath, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara has since starred in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her upcoming lineup includes Metro… In Dino and Sky Force, both of which are set to release in 2025. On the other hand, Tripti Dimri benefitted greatly after her role in Animal and had a blockbuster in 2024. She will continue the momentum in the next year with Dhadak 2 already lined up as a release.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kumar Vishwas Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Shatrughan & Sonakshi Sinha’s Inter-Faith Marriage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News