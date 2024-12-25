In an interview with India Today, Sara openly talked about her journey of overcoming failure and criticism she faced after the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No 1. She shared, “I think that I am very lucky. Honestly, the media is fond of me. They write well about me. They are always warm when they are interviewing me. My audience, I know for a fact, love me. That really helps because they are faster at forgiving me. After Atrangi Re, I was forgiven for Love Aaj Kal and it took Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to start forgiving myself. I take longer to forgive myself than my audience. But hopefully, with a film like this (Ae Watan Mere watan), there would be more love from the audience and more forgiveness from my side.”

Further, Sara Ali Khan shared her way of dealing with failures and that it takes a lot of time to get over her failures. “Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No 1 together was the only time where I truly had to face that. And it took really long. It took me many years to get over it. I think I am about to finally do it. I have promoted Gaslight, Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, but it’s only during these promotions that I have finally let it go because I realised that it’s fully in the past. I learnt from it, but I hadn’t fully forgiven myself and moved on, which I have done now. I have a feeling that this (Ae Watan Mere Watan) is going to be my reward,” she added.

Sara Ali Khan began her acting career in 2018 with the film Kedarnath, which also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal 2 was her third film after the debut, which was a big flop at the box office. However, Sara has also worked in movies like Simba, Murder Mubarak, Atrangi Re and a few more.

