Bigg Boss 18 has completed a journey of one month. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan initially did not grab much attention but is slowly gaining headlines either for its controversies or its fight. The show started with 18 contestants and after four weeks, Muskan Bamne, Nyrra Banerjee, Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, and Shehzada Dhami have been evicted.

Two Wild Card Entries On BB 18

Meanwhile, two wild card entries have entered BB 18. Splitsvilla finalists Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor who ended the dating reality show on a very bitter note. Currently, Digvijay enjoys a massive Insta following of 1.4 million. Meanwhile, Kashish Kapoor has 803K followers on Instagram.

However, the remaining contestants have seen a growth in their Insta stats in the four weeks, and you would be surprised to know that Vivian DSena, who might be the Laadla of Bigg Boss 18, is lagging behind by three contestants in terms of social growth by a huge margin!

Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang beat Vivian!

Currently, Karanveer Mehra has seen the second maximum growth in his Insta following in four weeks, taking a massive jump of 136%. While he entered the reality show, his following was recorded as 184K which after four weeks stands at 360K! Meanwhile, Chum Darang is at number 2 with 86% increase in followers in four weeks, taking a jump from 98.7K to 152K!

Vivian DSena At Number 4

The Madhubala actor enjoyed an Instagram following of 642K when he entered Bigg Boss 18. With 71% increase, he stands at a following of 1.1 million on Instagram after four weeks.

Guess Who Rules At 1?

However, you would not believe which contestant’s Insta stats have taken the maximum jump in four weeks as he rules as number 1 with the maximum jump in followers! It is none other than Rajat Dalal, whose social media witnessed a jump of 189%.

Check out the social media following of all the contestants while Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, there Instagram followers on November 7, 2024, after weeks and the percentage increase in the followers.

Note: The Contestants have been ranked from the lowest % increase in followers to the highest. Digvijay and Kashish have not been included in the list since they entered as the wild card contestants 2 days ago.

