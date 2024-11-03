Salman Khan welcomed two wild card entries in Bigg Boss 18 on yesterday’s (November 3) episode. We are talking about Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, who were also co-contestants on Splitsvilla 15 and instead shared a bitter history. The two grabbed several eyeballs for getting into a verbal spat in front of Salman. For the unversed, Digvijay and Kashish were partnered together in Splitsvilla right before the finale, but the latter chose to exit the competition by taking home 10 lakhs, thus crushing Digvijay’s dream of winning the show. Let us do a net worth comparison of the two interesting wild card contestants.

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s Net Worth

Before entering the world of reality shows, Digvijay Singh Rathee dabbled as a rifle shooter and won several competitions at state levels. A fitness enthusiast, Digvijay is also an online fitness coach. He garnered a humongous fan following with his participation in shows like MTV Roadies—Karm Ya Kaand and Splitsvilla 15. In both shows, despite an impressive performance, he failed to emerge as the winner but won the hearts of the masses. He started a website to tutor some aspiring reality show participants on how to participate in shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. Digvijay’s net worth is reportedly around 21 crore. The Bigg Boss 18 wild card contestant’s net worth consists of his income from his reality shows, brand endorsements, online fitness coaching and his website to help aspiring reality TV show participants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digvijay Singh Rathee (@digvijay_rathee)

Kashish Kapoor’s Net Worth

Kashish Kapoor’s foray into the glamor industry happened when she won Miss Fashion Icon in Purnia. After a few modeling and hosting assignments, she participated in Splitsvilla 15. She immediately made a mark for herself on the show for her bold and fiery avatar. However, her decision to exit the show taking home an amount of 10 lakhs while also crushing partner Digvijay Singh Rathee’s dreams of winning the show, caught several eyeballs. Some supported her decision since she said that she comes from a family belonging to the lower middle-income group. Others called her greedy and selfish. The Bigg Boss 18 wild card contestant’s net worth is around 10 crores. Her net worth consists of her income from Splitsvilla 15, wherein she also took home an additional 10 lakhs apart from her participation remuneration and brand endorsements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Well, it seems like Digvijay Singh Rathee is winning this net worth battle. He enjoys a 14.28% higher net worth than Kashish Kapoor. It will be interesting to see their equation on Bigg Boss 18 now.

