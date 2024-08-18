Kashish Kapoor recently made headlines for choosing to walk away with Rs 10 lakh rather than compete in the MTV Splitsvilla X5 finale. This decision not only cost her the chance to win the show but also denied her partner, Digvijay Singh Rathee, the opportunity to compete in the final battle. Needless to say, she was also subjected to much trolling after the same.

The fallout from this decision has sparked significant controversy and speculation, including rumors that Kashish Kapoor and Rathee may appear on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. Kapoor responded to these rumors in a News18 Showsha exclusive interview. She recalled that her manager had called to let her know there had been rumors that she would be on Bigg Boss.

In a lighthearted statement, Kapoor said that her manager had received a question from the owner of her agency asking why she hadn’t told them she was joining the show. Remarking that she had no idea what the rumors even meant, Kapoor expressed surprise. She also revealed why she chose to take home Rs 10 lakh, which crushed Digvijay Singh Rathee’s dreams of winning Splitsvilla 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashish Kapoor (@kashishkapoor302)

Following her controversial Splitsvilla decision, speculation about Kapoor’s potential participation in Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 18 grew. She explained that coming from a “lower middle-class family,” the Rs 10 lakh was an important financial cushion for her. Kapoor previously stated that this amount would cover her rent in Mumbai for a year, which was a significant relief given her financial situation.

Kapoor also responded to criticisms from Digvijay Singh Rathee, who questioned her decision on the show. She expressed dissatisfaction with how her words were interpreted, stating that she was more upset with herself than Rathee. Kapoor clarified that her statement was poorly framed and expressed disappointment that the producers used it to create unnecessary drama.

Kapoor defended her decision, emphasizing that her financial situation justified it. She stressed that everyone’s financial situation and decisions are unique and should not be judged or compared. The ongoing speculation about her potential appearance on Bigg Boss, as well as the controversy surrounding her Splitsvilla choice, continue to pique the public’s interest.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Is The Reality Show Ready To Shell Out 9 Crore To Bring Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa? 5 Contestants Salman Khan Should Definitely Host!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News