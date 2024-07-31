Dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X5 recently went through a dynamic shift in its narrative, moving beyond the traditional dating & love-centric storyline and inclining toward power positions and friendly bonds. Amidst all the drama and competition, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor seem to have bagged the trophy.

In the last weekend, the show witnessed a major turnaround after Kashish quit her love connection with Addy and chose Digvijay’s power to proceed in the game. Addy and Dev were eliminated from the show because they did not have a connection.

Further, Digvijay and Kashish won the task, along with Jaswanth and Akriti. Together, they made a major decision, and Aniket-Deekila was voted out of the show. Now, MTV Splitsvilla X5 is left with Digvijay-Kashish and Lakshay-Shubhi, who have chosen power as the basis of their connection; Siwet-Anicka, Jaswanth-Akriti, and Harsh-Rushali, who chose love as the basis of their connection.

But before the grand finale, we already have three major events that hint at Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor winning this season of Splitsvilla.

Exceptional Game Play

Digvijay and Kashish have exhibited phenomenal games with their ability to make their way through their complex relationships in the game and still form strategic alliances. They maintained a strong front that has been commendable.

Individual Strengths

Kashish and Digvijay both have ruled the show throughout with their strong points of view and not shying away from calling a spade a spade! While Kashish never denied have a bond with Addy she maintained that it is not love! Meanwhile Digvijay won hearts when he treated his ex Ishita with immense respect.

The Strong Friendship

Digvijay and Kashish have consistently outshined their peers in the show with their strategic minds, leadership qualities, resilience, and determination. They have proven to be astute players who have understood the game well and even maintained their friendships making it a priority in their journey.

The Grand Price – Abu Dhabi?

Recently, Digivjay and Kashish were both seen touring Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, probably one of the grand prizes for winning MTV Splitsvilla X5. However, this is just a hint, and we still have to wait for the grand finale to confirm this news.

But if Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor have won the show, it would be an exception since they will be winning a dating reality show without dating each other!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

