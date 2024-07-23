Digvijay Singh Rathee, who rose to fame after his appearances on MTV Roadies—Karm Ya Kaand (2023) and MTV Splitsvilla X5, is making a surprising pivot to acting. Known for his determination and resilience on reality TV, Digvijay is now diving into the world of acting, driven by a newfound passion and admiration for some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

In a recent revelation, exclusively to Koimoi, Digvijay shares, “Acting is something I’ve found intriguing recently. The power of a great performance and its impact on the audience is incredibly inspiring.”

He goes on to express his deep respect for Bollywood’s finest, saying, “Actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ranveer Singh captivate me with their versatility and depth. Their dedication and the way they bring complex characters to life is something I truly admire.”

Looking to the future, Digvijay is eager to work with top directors, revealing, “I would love to collaborate with directors like Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar. Their unique storytelling and cinematic vision are aspects I highly value.”

Reflecting on his shift to acting, Digvijay notes, “The ability to tell stories and connect with people emotionally is what attracts me. Movies like Gully Boy and actors like Ranveer Singh, who fully immerse themselves in their roles, have inspired me to explore this new path.”

As he embarks on this exciting new journey, audiences can look forward to seeing his talent and dedication shine on the big screen.

