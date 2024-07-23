Ranvir Shorey has had his fair share of highs and lows in Bollywood before participating in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. Back in 2020, the actor detailed the ordeal he went through in the film industry that led him to leave the country. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, there was a time in the industry when actress Kangana Ranaut made shocking revelations about camps and power politics in Bollywood. And Ranvir couldn’t hold back and recounted his rough patch between 2003 and 2005 on Twitter.

For those unaware, Ranvir Shorey kickstarted his career as VJ on Channel V. He forayed into the film industry as a TV show House Arrest presenter. He made his Bollywood debut with Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002). He later became part of well-known films like Bheja Fry, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Mithya, Lakshya, Ek Tha Tiger, Sonchiriya and Tiger 3.

In between, the multifaceted actor dated director-producer Mahesh Bhatt’s actress-daughter, Pooja Bhatt. Their relationship took an ugly turn, leading to a fallout with the Bhatts. Following this, he faced ‘professional and social isolation’ and left the country temporarily.

Back in 2020, when Kangana named the Bollywood ‘mafia’ Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar attempted to sabotage Sushant’s career, a Twitter user had asked Ranvir to take inspiration from the actress and reveal names of the saboteurs of the industry. He took to Twitter and highlighted the helplessness of facing a powerful adversary without taking their names. “I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved,” read his tweet.

I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved. https://t.co/q0YZs8bHYY — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

He further revealed that things had gone so out of hand that he had to leave India at one point. “The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me. Coincidence? No. Modus operandi? Yes,” he had written.

Despite challenges and adversities, the actor remained undeterred and entertained audiences with his impeccable acting chops and versatility.

