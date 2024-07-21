Bigg Boss OTT 3 Day 30 Verdict: Anil Kapoor's Season Earns 42% Higher Views Than Salman Khan's BB OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has reached midway, and the reality show is getting mixed responses from the viewers. Initially, there was a hesitation once Anil Kapoor took charge of the show from Salman Khan. But over time, the Fighter actor started understanding the undercurrents of the show and came across as a genuine host, which he could not be in the initial Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Verdict Week 3

The celebrity reality show invites a mixed bunch of influencers and celebs to participate in a 24×7 game show that depicts how celebs live in their normal life. In three weeks, the show has garnered a whopping 30.4 Million Views.

According to Ormax’s survey reports, Bigg Boss OTT 3, in its opening weekend, earned 5.3 Million Views. This was higher than Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 opening weekend, which garnered only 2.4 Million Views.

42% Higher Than Season 2

In the second season hosted by Salman Khan, by this point, Bigg Boss garnered 21.4 Million Views. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor’s third season has garnered 42% higher views in three weeks. In fact, when it comes to the entirety of the two seasons, Anil Kapoor‘s OTT season has already earned almost 45% of the total views earned by Salman Khan’s season 2.

Here are three reasons why Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already a success within three weeks of launch.

The Pool

The contestant pool this year has a higher impact and connect as compared to the contestant pool of last year that majorly relied on Abhishek Malhan majorly and later Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani & Elvish Yadav as compared to this year’s pool with a bunch of influencers.

2. The Intriguing Trio

No wonder, Armaan Malik and his two wives are an intriguing trio not only in the outer world but even inside the house as well. Now with Payal Malik fishing controversies outside with divorce announcements has added more controversial content and buzz!

3. The Freshly Baked Host

It seems like the change of the host eventually and gradually worked in favor of the show with people who were used to Salman Khan could not predict how Anil Kapoor would handle this bunch, and everyone eagerly awaited giving him chances for three weeks till the actor finally arrived taking charge in the third Weekend of Vaar.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Views

Here is the breakdown of the total views of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Opening Weekend: 5.3 Million Views

Week 1: 8.8 Million Views

Week 2: 7.9 Million Views

Week 3: 8.4 Million Views

Total: 30.4 Million Views

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Views

Here is the breakdown of the total views of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Opening Weekend: 2.4 Million Views

Week 1: 6.8 Million Views

Week 2: 6.2 Million Views

Week 3: 6.0 Million Views

Total: 21.4 Million Views

