In the past six months of 2024, the Indian Film Industry has seen some of the major stars opt for OTT releases rather than struggling for numbers at the box office window. This trick has worked wonders for many Bollywood stars, two of them being Diljit Dosanjh and Sara Ali Khan!

Amar Singh Chamkila Rules OTT!

In the year 2024, Diljit Dosanjh’s biopic on the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila turned out to be the most viewed film on OTT. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released on Netflix and garnered 12.9 million views in total. The film opened at 2.4 million views in the first weekend and kept receiving immense love throughout its streaming journey.

The OTT Star – Sara Ali Khan!

While Diljit Dosanjh’s film ruled the OTT releases of this year, claiming the number 1 position, the breakthrough starlet of the year was Sara Ali Khan, claiming the second and the third spot with her OTT releases Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Together the two films cumulatively garnered 23.7 Million Views making the Pataudi princess the go to choice for entertainment on OTT.

Here are the top 10 OTT original films that ruled the hearts of viewers with their content.

1. Amar Singh Chamkila: 12.9 Million Views | Netflix

2. Murder Mubarak: 12.2 Million Views | Netflix

3. Ae Watan Mere Watan: 11.5 Million Views | Amazon Prime Video

4. Maharaj: 10.6 Million Views | Netflix

5. Patna Shuklla: 9.8 Million Views | Disney + Hotstar

6. Bhakshak: 8.9 Million Views | Netflix

7. Sharmajee Ki Beti: 7.6 Million Views | Amazon Prime Video

8. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout: 7.3 Million Views | Zee 5

9. Kaam Chalu Hai: 4.9 Million Views | Zee 5

10. House Of Lies: 4.9 Million Views | Zee 5

11. Blackout: 4.9 Million Views | Jio Cinema

