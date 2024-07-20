Panchayat S3 OTT Verdict (Final): Jitendra Kumar Smashes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi By 39% Higher Views

The first half of 2024 has given us some of the most entertaining content, be it a dose of laughter with Panchayat Season 3 or a splash of nostalgia with Gullak Season 4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered the most grandeur this season with Heeramandi on Netflix, while Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force expanded the cop Universe.

Despite the vast and varied set of content pieces, some managed to entertain, while others missed the mark. Some got views due to a certain build-up and anticipation. Others grew organically. But all sailed.

Panchayat S3 OTT Verdict 2024

Panchayat’s season 3 dropped in May and made an impact on the audiences making it the most-watched web series of 2024. Produced by TVF, the web series garnered a whopping 28.2 million views in two months and turned up as the most watched web series of 2024 across all the OTT platforms according to an Ormax Report!

Panchayat S3 Beats Heeramandi

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and others in the lead, the story of Phulera Gram sailed much better than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s fact-meets-fiction in Heeramandi. Panchayat S3 garnered almost 39% higher views than Heeramandi in total. The Netflix series earned only 20.3 million views in total.

While Heeramandi was definitely more anticipated than Panchayat, it lost the battle to the bunch of Phulera people. Here are three major reasons why.

The Fact VS Fiction

Heeramandi played a fact meets fictional world that could not stay much with the audiences. Meanwhile, Panchayat, despite being a fictional tale from a village, found more connections and was closer to reality.

The Acting Prowess

Each and every actor from Panchayat made a mark on our heart. Be it Prahlad Cha and his grief or Pradhan Ji getting more sly for his ambition. Meanwhile, Heeramandi’s acting bunch got overshadowed with all the negativity and criticism around Sharmin Segal.

Content Is King

The story of Panchayat touched an emotional chord with the audiences; meanwhile, Heeramandi left them with mixed reactions. And clearly, Panchayat overpowered Heeramandi.

Here are the top 5 most viewed series across all the OTT platforms.

Panchayat Season 3 – 28.2 Million Views | Amazon Prime India Heeramandi – 20.3 Million Views | Netflix Indian Police Force – 19.5 Million Views | Amazon Prime India Kota Factory Season 3 – 15.7 Million Views | Netflix The Legend Of Hanuman Season 3/4 – 14.8 Million Views | Disney + Hotstar

