The world of Mirzapur is back and has been ruling the charts since two weeks. Ever since it was announced that Mirzapur season 3 will be bloodier everyone expected the return of Guddu, Munna and Kaleen Bhaiya for a revengeful battle. However everyone was disappointed when Munna Bhaiya did not return.

Mirzapur 3 OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi’s web series garnered 10.1 million views despite the audiences missing Divyenndu’s character Munna Bhaiya a lot. But the gangster web series has still managed to rule with its glorified acts of violence led by Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, and others in season 3.

The third season of Mirzapur opened at 11.7 million views in week 1. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and in two weeks, it has taken a massive viewership lead, inching closer to its last season’s viewership!

Mirzapur 2 OTT Views

Mirzapur 2 is one of the most viewed shows in the history of OTT viewership in India. The show, starring Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, along with Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, garnered a viewership of 32.5 Million views in total. In fact, it is the third most viewed show in the history of OTT viewership in India after Farzi and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, according to an Ormax report.

Mirzapur 2 VS Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3, in its first week, opened at 11.7 Million Views, followed by 10.1 Million Views in week 2. This total of 21.8 Million Views is already 67% of the total 32.5 Million Views garnered by Mirzapur season 2. And it took season 3 only 14 days to reach this milestone.

Now that Mirzapur season 3 is inching toward the total views garnered by Mirzapur season 2, it would be very interesting to see if it surpasses its previous season, making a new record for viewership on OTT. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Must Read: Panchayat S3 OTT Verdict (Final): Jitendra Kumar Smashes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi By 39% Higher Views – 3 Reasons Why Sachiv Ji >> Mallika Jaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News