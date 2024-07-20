Bigg Boss OTT 3 took a steep sarcastic turn on the fourth-weekend ka vaar as Anil Kapoor took charge and took turns to take digs at the major planners and plotters show. While he questioned Sana Makbul over her beef with Sai Ketan Rao, he also took sly digs at Lovekesh Kataria for having an army of followers outside.

Shehnaaz Gill – Star Of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar

However, guess who turned the star of this episode? In Case You Missed It, Anil Kapoor broke the news about how Shehnaaz is very much involved with her alma mater show for a very special reason.

Shehnaaz Gill decided to turn a shining angel for Ranvir Shorey and sent his costumes for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. This was the first time Ranvir received designer clothes, and he mistook them for some designer called Shehnaaz.

Ranvir Shorey Gets A Supporter!

Later, Anil Kapoor informed him that it was Shehnaaz Gill, the former Bigg Boss contestant, who had sent the clothes for him. This heartwarming gesture made me happy to cry and extended a hug to the Bigg Boss 13 starlet who extended help to Ranvir after Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit was seen saying how she felt bad that there was no one to take care of Ranvir Shorey outside of the house.

Sana Sultan’s Urdu Report Card – Aala!

The rest of the episode touched highs and lows in moments. Anil Kapoor decided to show Sana Sultan her horrible Urdu skills since the influencer has been constantly trying to flaunt her Aala Urdu skills, making a fool of herself and the language testing everyone’s patience. Anil Kapoor showed her the mirror and gave her a report card with a fail remark, which was much needed.

Anil Kapoor Takes Charge

Once again, Anil Kapoor not questioning Ranvir Shorey‘s decision to nominate Deepak Chaurasia might be questionable. However, the actor tried to take charge in this particular weekend for the first time, not acting, but analyzing and having a genuine conversation for the first time. Hopefully, he continues to stick to his new found interest in the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

