The grand finale of Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not so far ahead. The latest report suggests that it will take place on August 4, 2024. The show began streaming on June 21, 2024, with a diverse mix of celebrities from Bollywood, television, journalism, social media, music and sports.Youtuber Armaan Malik and his two wives Kritika and Paya, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, social media influencers Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, ‘Vada Pav’ girl Chandrika Dixit, Rapper Naezy, TV actors Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Poulami Das; Boxer Neeraj Goyat, Journalist Deepak Chaurasia, and others entered the house as contestants.

So far, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani have been eliminated from the show. While most of the contestants have managed to overcome evictions and turned out to be potential finalists with each passing week.Here we enlisted strong contenders who deserve to reach the show’s finale:

Armaan Malik

Armaan has been one of the most talked about contestants on the show. The Youtuber with two wives, continues to reign the show with his captivating antics. He recently made waves by resorting to a physical altercation over an alleged lewd comment made about his second wife Kritika by Vishal Pandey. As a result, he has been nominated for the entire season and despite that, he remains a confident personality. The fitness vlogger has also taken center stage with his straightforwardness, and dynamic personality. The task where he was asked to play detective with Sana Makbul to find Baaharwala, he exhibited his intellect as he was quite close to identifying Lovekesh Kataria. Throughout the weeks, he has been quite involved in the game and took a stand for their friends whenever needed.

Ranvir Shorey

The Bollywood actor clinched the upper hand in terms of seniority the moment he entered the show. He had arguments with fellow contestants Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey, however, he tackled the conflicts with maturity. Though he resorted to mimicry at times, it only added an extra dose of entertainment to the show. He displayed his strong character at the time he apologized to Sana Makbul for passing insensitive remarks on her lips minutes after learning about the dog-bite incident. The seasoned actor has no qualms about sharing his personal and professional life with the comparably less popular and experienced fellow contestants, which speaks volume about his humility. With his unmatchable convincing and diplomatic skills, he undoubtedly reserves a safe place until the finale.

Sana Makbul

The Vish fame television actor came out as one of the competitive contestants on the show. The actor has time and again made it clear to the housemates that she is unapologetically selfish when it comes to bagging the winner’s trophy. Unfazed by backlashes and conflicts, the actor has bolstered her confidence and kept her individuality intact on the show. The actor’s quality of having clear and upfront conversations with housemates at the time of dispute has certainly upped her game on the show. There have been several instances where her friendship with Naezy was put to a litmus test but she got through with her extraordinary manipulative skills. As a house captain, she quite ably guarded her friends Vishal, Lovekesh, Shivani and Naezy against her potential adversaries Ranvir and Sai Ketan, which highlighted her leadership quality as well.

Shivani Kumari

The social media influencer has given a distinct arc to the show with her desi mannerisms. Her UP accent and simplicity have certainly helped her stand out in the crowd. A section of viewers may find her antics irritating at times, but she is smart enough to attract as much footage as possible in the house full of cameras. Even when there is no drama happening around her, she ensures to create one out of her entertaining spirit either by dancing or talking solely with herself. Despite being the youngest contestant of all, she held her ground strongly in almost every conflict that one witnessed on the show so far. Even when actor Ravi Kishan, who appeared in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to school her, she remained calm and unaffected. She has come a long way despite no solid support from her fellow housemates. She has managed to be on the good books of most of the contestants which in itself is a winning trait.

Naezy

Rapper Naezy gained widespread recognition with his bold lyrics and raw style. However, in the Bigg Boss house, the rapper has become popular for his carefree attitude. His childlike smile, honesty, straightforwardness and tactlessness have sparked meme-fest on the internet. He is nonchalant when it comes to dealing with conflicts and criticism as he easily bends and steers clear from further escalations. Recently, when Armaan asked him to focus less on eating and more on doing chores, he remained composed. For many, it can be perceived as his shortcoming but it’s an attestation of his intelligence in a bid to stay longer in the game. As they say in the colloquial Mumbaiya language, “Yeda Banke Peda Khana’ (someone pretends to be a fool and then takes away all the spoils), the rapper fits into it very well.

