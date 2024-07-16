Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's Startling Claims About Adnaan Shaikh; Deepak Chaurasia Reacts

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is witnessing major developments, adding an extra dose of drama to entertain the audience. Recently, Chandrika Dixit, known as the ‘Vada Pav’ girl, exited the house due to receiving the least public votes during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Following her eviction, new wild card contestant Adnaan Shaikh entered the house, leaving both housemates and viewers intrigued.

During his introduction, host Anil Kapoor mentioned, “Yeh hai hamara naya wild card, jinke 11 million se bhi zyada followers hain” (He is our new wild card, who has over 11 million followers).

In the latest episode, Adnaan accused Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Maqbool of exploiting Vishal Pandey and Naezy even before entering the show. Upon entering the house, Adnaan was greeted by the contestants, while Lovekesh and Armaan Malik began explaining their stance on a recent slap incident. Adnaan remained composed and interacted with them amicably. Sana claimed that she had learned this from internet personality Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu. Meanwhile, Armaan made shocking claims about Shaikh’s background, sparking discussions among everyone.

During a conversation with Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan and his second wife Kritika shared what they knew about Shaikh before he entered the Bigg Boss house. Kritika asked how Adnaan knew Naezy, to which Chaurasia replied that they are from the same city. Armaan then revealed that one of Adnaan’s team members had previously worked with him. Armaan continued, stating that this team member had disclosed many of their secrets.

Armaan made a gesture implying drug usage by rubbing his fingers against his nose, to which Deepak replied that it was quite common. Armaan said, “Inka ek team member tha, bahot saal pehle, apne yaha job karta tha. Usne bhai inke saare khulase kar rakhe the. Kya karte hai kya nahi” (They had a team member here, many years ago, who used to work with them. He had spilled all their secrets). Deepak responded, “Bahot common hai, yaha toh normal hai” (It’s very common here, it’s normal).

Meanwhile, Adnaan believes that his journey inside the house will not be difficult. Prior to entering the show, he told Indian Express that he has survived many fights and controversies, so this show will be easy for him. When discussing potential adversaries on the show, he named Lovekesh, Armaan, and Kritika as his housemates.

