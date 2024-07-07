Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan Slams Bigg Boss OTT 3 For Questioning Vishal Pandey's Remark On Kritika Bhabhi

Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed a high-voltage drama with contestant Vishal Pandey making some remarks about Armaan Malik’s second wife, Kritika Malik, who in turn slammed and slapped Vishal for eyeing his wife and commenting on her in a derogatory and lewd tone.

However, the episode divided the internet into two groups – those who supported Vishal Pandey and believed that his pleading about not saying anything with bad intentions should be considered. Meanwhile, the other group dug out another video where Vishal called Armaan Bhagyashali Bhaiya while checking out Kritika.

Now, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Vishal Pandey and slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 for taking this conversation to an entirely different zone. The former winner took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna bhi gunah hai!!!!!????? Kuch bhi. (Is it a crime to call married people beautiful. Doesn’t make sense)”.

For the unversed, this is not the first time when Gauahar Khan has taken her stand against Bigg Boss’s biased attitude. During her season, she called out the showmakers and even the host, Salman Khan, for having an affinity for co-contestant Tanisha Mukherji.

In fact during one of the episodes, after Kushal Tandon was expelled from Bigg Boss 7, even Gauahar staged a walk out from Bigg Boss. However, she was back in the house after a few episodes and even won the show. But throughout the season, she made sure to question Salman Khan’s favoritism and called it out despite being told to Shut Up in one of the episodes by Bhaijaan.

In one of her interviews after winning the show, Gauahar Khan talked about Salman Khan‘s behavior towards her and said, “I can’t be like someone else just because I am on a show. If I had to say something, I did that in the most respectful manner. I totally respect and adore Salman Khan. When he told me to ‘Shut up,’ I felt bad initially but later realized it was for my betterment.”

Interestingly, Gauahar took a stand in her season of Bigg Boss against violence. Even in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey has been slapped by Armaan Malik, but the episode has been treated as a special circumstance, and Armaan has not been canceled from the show!

