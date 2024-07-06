In the second week of Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Weekend Ka Vaar, something very unreasonable and uncalled for happened. Calling out Vishal Pandey for his comment on Armaan Malik’s second wife, Kritika Malik! And guess what was more annoying? Anil Kapoor has no clue and reacts out of proportion, as his team told him in the earpiece!

Anil Kapoor Exposing Sana Makbul In Bigg Boss OTT 3

So, to begin with, it was a nicely written script that was being nicely followed by Anil Kapoor when he tried exposing Sana Makbul for using Naezy’s affinity towards her and being nice and gentle with everyone for the game.

But the episode took a very drastic turn when evicted contestant and Armaan Malik‘s first wife Payal Malik joined Anil Kapoor on the second week’s Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Payal came to expose two people – Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey.

While what happened with Shivani was her personal experience, and one cannot comment on it with precision, what happened with Vishal was something that the viewers witnessed. The young influencer, during one of the conversations, confessed, “Yaar Kritika Bhabhi acchi lagti hai mujhko.”

Vishal Pandey’s Intention Questioned!

However, what caught Payal’s attention was Vishal’s intention since he said it to Lovekesh, whispering in his ear and confessing, “Thoda guilty lagta hai.” Now, when Payal so called ‘exposed’ this, Anil Kapoor and Armaan Malik charged at Vishal Pandey who on the other hand was already embarrassed and seemed broken and helpless.

Now, if one would watch the episode, the guy was already in a dilemma, questioning his moral compass himself when he admitted he was guilty about it. He was not sure how to put his so called affinity or attraction towards Kritika Malik who is married to Armaan Malik.

A Clueless Anil Kapoor Offers No Insight!

But what happened on Bigg Boss OTT 3 was assassinating a boy’s character over an in-intentional comment which was far from being undignified. Moreover, it was Anil Kapoor who was cluless about what must have happened, how it must have been said and he acted whatever his scriptwriter suggested him through his earpiece, blasting Vishal Pandey.

In this place if it would have been a Salman Khan, he could have definitely taken charge over this one sided fact, targetting a boy and belittling him on National Television when he himself doubted his moral compass while articulating about just an appreciation about someone.

Ranvir Shorey Is The Man Of This Show!

But guess what was the winning moment on the show? Ranvir Shorey comforting Vishal throughout the episode and helping him fight all the harsh and brutal comments, motivating him to take everything in stride!

Latest reports suggest that after Weekend Ka Vaar, Armaan Malik has slapped Vishal Pandey for commenting about his wife. This is the same person who made a statement, “Har aadmi ki iccha hoti hai ki uski do biwi ho.”

And not to forget, this is the same Anil Kapoor who never had the audacity to ask Armaan Malik why such a nonsensical statement!

Well, but that is how this season is going to be, we guess – as clueless as its host!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finalists: Top 3 Contestants Of Rohit Shetty’s Show Revealed – Will Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff Bag The Trophy From Other Two?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News