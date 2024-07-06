Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finalists: Top 3 Contestants Of Rohit Shetty's Show Revealed!

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will make its way on TV and digital screens once Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 reaches its finale. However, the stunt reality show has already been shot and the names of the final three contestants of the show has also leaked on the internet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finalists!

According to the reports, KKK 14 has got its three finalists and the season this year as well will have woman power at its best with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff making it to the final 3.

The other two contestants who have reached the final 3 on the celebrity stunt show hosted by Rohit Shetty are actors Karanveer Mehra and Gashmeer Mahajani. For the unversed, Karanveer was last seen in Sony TV’s show Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak, meanwhile Gashmeer, who shot to fame with Star Plus’s Imlie, was last seen in Disney + Hotstar’s web series Gunaah.

Will Krishna Shroff Grab The Trophy?

Krishna Shroff has been one of the strongest contestants on the show owing to her being a fitness enthusiast since long. But it will be a long wait to see if Tiger Shroff‘s sister lifts the trophy. In the last 13 seasons of the show, apart from the three seasons that were completely female specials, only one season has got a female winner.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been won by Karishma Tanna. Apart from that, Hina Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Ridhima Pandit, Shakti Mohan, Sana Saeed, Sagarika Ghatge have made their way to the top 3 finalists in their respective seasons.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Female Winners

Apart from Karishma Tanna, the other three female contestants who won the show in the complete female special seasons were Aarti Chabria in season 4, Anushka Manchanda in season 2, and Nethra Raghuraman in season 1.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finalists (Men)

Talking about the boys Karanveer Mehra and Gashmeer Mahajani, if any one of them lifts the trophy, it would be after two seasons that an actor would grab the trophy. For season 13, it was sportsman Dino James, and the season 12 winner was choreographer Tushar Kalia. It was in season 11 that Arjun Bijalani grabbed the trophy.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 will feature Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff and others.

