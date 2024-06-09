Shilpa Shinde has played one of the most popular characters on Indian Television and is the woman who made the suggestive adult dialogue ‘Sahi Pakde Hain’ into one of the funniest with her dialogue delivery in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The actress will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and according to wild theories, she is the first contestant who has been evicted from the show.

Shilpa had a bitter fallout with the team of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and she was ousted from the show. She made a terrific comeback, making her presence felt in the reality TV world with Bigg Boss. She then moved on to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and will now be a part of KKK 14.

Over the years her salary growth would make one realize that hard work takes you to places you never thought you would be able to. Shilpa Shinde‘s journey has been phenomenal, with unimaginable growth from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai To Khatron Ke Khiladi 14!

Shilpa Shinde’s Fee For Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

In an interview, Shilpa herself confirmed that she was paid 35,000 INR per day to play Angoori Bhabhi on & TV’s famous show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Shilpa played the part for almost a year, and then she was ousted from the show, citing issues in her professional ethics.

Shilpa Shinde’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Paycheck

For Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shilpa is being paid 7 lakh per week. This amounts to 3.5 lakh for one episode. This is almost 900% higher than what she was paid at Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Shilpa Shinde’s Earning From Bigg Boss

The actress was paid 7 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss 11 and she emerged as the winner of the show winning 44 lakh apart from her fee. Her earnings from the show, apart from the 44 lakh winning amount, was 1.02 crore. Shilpa, also participated in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 14 where she was paid 5 lakh per week.

Earning 35,000 per day and getting paid 3.5 lakh doing stunts on a show hosted by Rohit Shetty is definitely a hint that the actress is moving ahead in the best phase of her career. Hopefully, she returns as a wild card if the rumors about her eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are true.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dilip Joshi Earned Less Than 100 Rupees As His First Salary, Only To See A Rise Of 299900% With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Per Episode Remuneration!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News