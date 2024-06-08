‘Dekh Raha hai Binod..’ If you have heard these lines anytime in the Internet sphere in the past 3 years, you will be familiar with the face of Durgesh Kumar—the slow-rising star of the mega series Panchayat. The Heartland show about Phulera and its eccentric characters has become one of the biggest shows on Indian OTT. As a result, it has brought massive fame to all its cast members. But it turns out just virality or popularity does not guarantee good roles, as Durgesh Kumar reveals. In a surprising interview, Banrakas, aka Durgesh, opened up about not getting good roles despite his critically acclaimed performance in Panchayat.

It took Durgesh Kumar 12 years, two depressions, and the loss of a job at the National School of Drama for him to taste fame. The actor, well-known for playing Bhushan, also known as Banrakas, in Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat, is a viral sensation. Even though the actor demonstrated his abilities in three seasons of Panchayat, he claims that “nobody yet approached me for good roles.”

Panchayat Season 3 is on another streak of breaking streaming records in India. Durgesh Kumar, who plays Banrakas, opened up about his experience with fame. He said, “I would say I am still not getting good projects. I wouldn’t say that there are no projects coming my way at all, but they are mostly independent films. I am not receiving offers for big commercial films, but I am trying to work my way out in whatever roles I have been getting.”

Kumar has also been a part of Laapataa Ladies & Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak in smaller roles.

Durgesh said that even though he still hasn’t found the big, good roles after Panchayat Season 3, he is booked and busy for the next two years. He said, “I have my dates booked for the next two years.”

In addition, Durgesh Kumar revealed that he has signed roles in films starring Ashutosh Rana, Shatrughan Sinha, and Saif Ali Khan, among others. Durgesh Kumar will next be seen in Junaid Khan’s debut picture, Maharaj.

Kumar added, “I will be seen in a comic role in Maharaj; I just have two scenes in the movie. I have a film coming with Saif Ali Khan — Kartavya; I am part of another independent film titled Ratanpura. Apart from these, I will also be seen in the film Gangs of Ghaziabad, starring Shatrughan Sinha, Ashutosh Raina, and Mukesh Tiwari. The film will be headlined by Pradeep Nagar and Jatin Sharma.”

Regarding Panchayat Season 3 has raked in rave reviews and continues to add laurels to its belt. Panchayat Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

