The light-hearted comedy series Panchayat, created by The Viral Fever, has become a fan favourite since it premiered in 2020. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Pankaj Jha, the third season of the show was released by Amazon Prime on May 28.

Contrary to the previous seasons, the makers showed the murky side of rural politics this time. Panchayat Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the audience with too many questions.

Keep reading to know what to expect from Panchayat Season 4!

Spoiler Alert!

In the season finale, Abhishek Tripathi, a.k.a. Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar), arrives at the bus stop with Pradhan ji (Raghubir), Prahlad (Faisal) and Vikas (Chandan) to leave for Varanasi. He was leaving Phulera to take his CAT exam in the city. However, the situation takes an ugly turn when two bike-borne men open fire at them. Unfortunately, during the gun firing, Pradhan ji gets hit by a bullet on his shoulder, but he is out of danger. Well, everyone’s number one suspect has been the Vidhayak. Panchayat‘s upcoming season might reveal the person behind such a brutal attack.

Amidst the attack, Abhishek somehow manages to board his bus and, despite the violent circumstances, takes his exam. Although he tells Vikas (Chandan) that his exam went well, only season 4 will reveal the results of his sheer determination and hard work. Another question that the audience might have is regarding the police complaint filed against Sachiv Ji.

The complaint was filed against him following a brawl between Abhishek, the MLA (Pankaj), and Bhushan (Durgesh), which led to Sachiv’s arrest. Only season 4 will reveal if this complaint will hinder Abhishek’s dream of getting into an IIM. The audience can also expect some progression in the love story of Abhishek and Rinki (Sanvikaa), as she, too, now wants to pursue an MBA.

After the season 3 showdown, the biggest question remains whether the innocent and beautiful village of Phulera will remain the same. Only season four of Panchayat will answer these gripping queries. The makers of Panchayat have confirmed that the show will have at least two more seasons. However, fans might have to wait two years before the fourth season drops on the streaming platform.

