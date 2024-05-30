Jitendra Kumar is currently enjoying all the appreciation coming his way for his performance in Panchayat Season 3. The Amazon Prime Video series is one of the most loved Hindi web shows in which Jitendra plays Abhishek Tripathi. The actor has won hearts time and again with such amazing performances. He started as Jeetu in TVF Pitchers and has become popular among audiences such as Sachiv Ji.

The Kota Factory actor’s association with The Viral Fever, aka TVF, has been quite impressive. He has been a part of some of their incredible shows. But there was a time when there were reports that Jitendra Kumar and TVF had a fallout. It led to speculation that he won’t return to Panchayat Season 3. The actor has now reacted to these reports.

Jitendra Kumar On Fallout With TVF & Panchayat Season 3 Makers

The rumours of TVF and Jitendra Kumar’s fallout became stronger when he didn’t appear in Pitchers Season 2 in 2022. So, was there any fallout between them? The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor answers, “There was a lot of panic, and I could see that all over social media. The last season ended on Abhishek’s transfer and that also spurred the buzz further. There was a misunderstanding, and honestly, main bhi pareshan ho jata tha (I would get troubled) was answering the same questions. At one point, I was like aur mat poochon, bandh karo yeh (don’t ask about it, end it now).”

Jitendra Kumar further tells India Today that he had a long association with TVF, and people were worried that something had gone wrong. The actor understands that it’s the love of his fans, but they were waiting to drop the Panchayat Season 3 trailer to put an end to all the speculations.

Meanwhile, some of Jitendra Kumar’s work with TVF includes Permanent Roommates, TVF Bachelors, Bisht, Please!, TVF Tripling, Kota Factory, etc. On the other hand, Panchayat Season 3 also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Sanvikaa. The makers earlier confirmed that they already plan to make seasons 4 and 5.

