Panchayat Season 5 is officially announced for 2026. These are the 10 shows similar to Panchayat, including Gullak, Kota Factory, and Aspirants, with their plots, casts, directors, release dates, and where you can watch them. These shows can help the fans revisit the charm of the rural narration and relatable characters as Panchayat gears up for its highly anticipated Season 5 in 2026. The series has already been renewed based on the success of the 4th season.

1. Aspirants

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal

Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Apoorv Singh Karki IMDb Rating : 9.2/10

: 9.2/10 Release Date : 7 April 2021

: 7 April 2021 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Abhilash, SK, and Guri are on their way to taking UPSC exams in Delhi, facing failures and friendship.

2. Gullak

Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar

Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar Director: Amrit Raj Gupta, Palash Vaswani

Amrit Raj Gupta, Palash Vaswani IMDb Rating : 9.1/10

: 9.1/10 Release Date : 27 June 2019

: 27 June 2019 Streaming On: SonyLIV

Plot: The Mishra family—Santosh, Shanti, Annu, and Aman—struggles daily, grappling with everyday problems, small joys, and family tensions in a small town.

3. Kota factory

Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar.

Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar. Director: Saurabh Khanna

Saurabh Khanna IMDb Rating : 9.0/10

: 9.0/10 Release Date : 16 April 2019

: 16 April 2019 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Vaibhav comes to Kota to prepare for IIT and meets Jeetu Bhaiya, who guides him through the pressures, friendships, and failures of college life.

4. Yeh Meri Family

Cast: Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh

Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh Director: Sameer Saxena

Sameer Saxena IMDb Rating : 9.0/10

: 9.0/10 Release Date : 12 July 2018

: 12 July 2018 Streaming On: Amazon miniTV

Plot: Harshu is a young boy raised in a middle-class family who struggles with school life, sibling rivalry, and parental love in the 90s.

5. Humorously Yours

Cast: Vipul Goyal, Rasika Dugal

Vipul Goyal, Rasika Dugal Director: Amit Golani

Amit Golani IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Release Date : 11 December 2016

: 11 December 2016 Streaming On: ZEE5

Plot: Vipul Goyal is a struggling person who balances his stand-up career and personal life while navigating everyday challenges and ambitions.

6. Permanent Roommates

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh

Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh Director: Sameer Saxena

Sameer Saxena IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Release Date : 31 October 2014

: 31 October 2014 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Mikesh and Tanya put their long-distance relationship to the test as they decide to live together, creating realistic relationship issues.

7. Tripling

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar

Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar Director: Sameer Saxena

Sameer Saxena IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Release Date : 28 August 2016

: 28 August 2016 Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan reunite for a road trip, during which their relationships, disagreements, and struggles in life are revealed.

8. Laakhon Mein Ek

Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Shweta Tripathi

Ritvik Sahore, Shweta Tripathi Director: Biswa Kalyan Rath

Biswa Kalyan Rath IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Release Date : 13 October 2017

: 13 October 2017 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Aakash is forced by his parents to enroll in IIT coaching classes, and a separate season features Dr. Shreya, who fights corruption in the healthcare industry.

9. Maamla Legal Hai

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht

Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht Director: Rahul Pandey

Rahul Pandey IMDb Rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Release Date : 1 March 2024

: 1 March 2024 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Advocate VD Tyagi and eccentric lawyers make bizarre court cases in the Patparganj court, which tend to reflect humor and social satire.

10.

Cast: Zakir Khan, Vyom Sharma

Zakir Khan, Vyom Sharma Director: Shashant Shah

Shashant Shah IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Release Date : 18 May 2018

: 18 May 2018 Streaming On: Amazon miniTV

Plot: Ronny tells a lie about his “Vidhayak chacha” to be taken seriously, which backfires as his lies spiral into hilarious chaos.

If you loved Panchayat for its down-to-earth humor and slice-of-life storytelling, these shows offer the same emotional connection. From acts with a nostalgic ethic to more relatable tales of urban struggles, no matter how different, there is a certain charm to character adventures. They beautifully capture friendships, family ties, and day-to-day aspirations in a simple and warm way.

Whether it’s exam pressure, relationships, or middle-class life, there’s something here for everybody. These series are the perfect balance of humor and tender moments. Till Panchayat comes back to us with Season 5, this is your perfect comfort watch list.

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