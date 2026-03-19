After months of anticipation, Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally hit the theaters. It started yesterday evening with the paid previews, and now it’s officially released on the big screens. Those who had watched the first part were indeed curious about the reviews and whether the film was worth watching.

In this article, let’s dive into the X reviews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge by avoiding spoilers.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Netizens Reaction

There is already a big tsunami online as users have started sharing their reactions. A user wrote that words can’t describe the respect Aditya Dhar earned after this Revenge sequel. The X user also congratulated the entire Dhurandhar team.

Just Watched Dhurandar : The Revenge and….. @AdityaDharFilms Sir Take a Bow 🙇🔥

One legit needs to unlock 200% of his brain to make something like #Dhurandhar 🔥🙇 Words or tweets can’t describe the amount of respect you have earned ❤️🙇 Congratulations to whole team❤️ – the user said

Just Watched Dhurandar : The Revenge and…..@AdityaDharFilms Sir Take a Bow 🙇🔥 One legit needs to unlock 200% of his brain to make something like #Dhurandhar 🔥🙇 Words or tweets can’t describe the amount of respect you have earned ❤️🙇 Congratulations to whole team❤️ — Priyaansh (@FacesOfHonor_) March 18, 2026

Another X user rated the movie 4.5 out of 5 and hailed it as the greatest Hindi cinema ever made. Also, the viewer was happy with the movie’s runtime and the screenplay.

“#Dhurandhar the revenge review

The greatest Hindi cinema ever made, 3hrs 49 mins of unlimited non stop entertainment. Everyone in the storyline completed their story arch, twists after the long climax made it more watchful. Music, BGM all fantastic. Screenplay is smooth. 4.5/5” – the user said

#Dhurandhar the revenge review The greatest Hindi cinema ever made, 3hrs 49 mins of unlimited non stop entertainment

Everyone in the storyline completed their story arch, twists after the long climax made it more watchful

Music, BGM all fantastic. Screenplay is smooth 4.5/5 https://t.co/GeyznVls9g pic.twitter.com/JbIJA8PDsy — 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 (@ClasslessCULE) March 18, 2026

Moving ahead, another user tweeted that the film was totally worth it. The X user described a detailed review, calling the Revenge sequel the real deal, since the first part was merely the trailer.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) 🎬

(Spoiler free review) – The first part was just a trailer this second part is the real deal.

– The film runs for 4 hours, yet not a single moment feels boring.

– The BGM and song placements are spot on they fit perfectly and elevate every scene.… pic.twitter.com/jcShTwMtGa — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) March 18, 2026

You can check more X reviews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge below:

#DhurandharTheRevenge Second Half Review 🍿 – An absolute masterpiece of a film that exceeded all my expectations..🔥🔥🔥

– #RanveerSingh – the beast is unleashed in the second half.. He goes all guns blazing..🤝💥 What a performance..👌

– Sanjay Dutt’s scenes were fun, but… pic.twitter.com/GaZeX5Vy9P — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 18, 2026

I sawwww it … Toooo overwhelmed What a performance @RanveerOfficial Was so emotional seeing everyone hoot and clap at every of your scenes I had gone with max expectation and this EXCEEDED #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/HCyplBuSjl — Cheeky Ranveer Fan (@tongsincheek) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Final Verdict

With all the reviews, it’s evident that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a must-watch cinema to witness, particularly for those who loved its first installment. The film promises to deliver in its sequel, which is a rare occurrence these days.

Dhurandhar has already smashed multiple box-office records, and it seems the Revenge will shatter those of its own prequel.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview: Aditya Dhar Strictly Advises 3 Things You Have To Do As You Catch The 1st Show Tonight!

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