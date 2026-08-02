Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 30 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor did not witness any growth despite the weekend boost. Shiv Rawail’s directorial is less than 1 crore away from the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, but unfortunately, that’s out of reach now. Scroll below for the day 30 update!

Alpha India Box Office Day 30

According to estimates, Alpha added only 1 lakh to its kitty on day 30. It witnessed a fall from the 2 lakh collected on the previous day, despite the Saturday boost. The cumulative total at the Indian box office now stands at 59.27 crore net. It still needs 2 lakh more in the kitty to beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (59.29 crore) and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Unfortunately, YRF’s production is struggling to achieve that small feat.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 48.4 crore

Week 2: 8.4 crore

Week 3: 2.11 crore

Week 4: 33 lakh

Day 29: 2 lakh

Day 30: 1 lakh

Total: 59.27 crore

How much has it earned worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Alpha stands at 99.05 crore gross after 30 days. This includes 29.09 crore gross it has amassed from overseas circuits like North America, the UK, and Australia, among others.

The 100 crore club is just 95 lakh away, but with collections down to single-digit lakhs daily, there is simply no hope left. One expected a far better fate for a YRF spy action thriller, but the mixed word-of-mouth led to a crash very early on in its run. An unfortunate fate for the first female film in YRF’s spy universe.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 59.27 crore

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 69.96 crore

Overseas gross: 29.09 crore

Worldwide gross: 99.05 crore

Check out the Alpha day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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