Ishqnama Box Office Day 9 Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa’s Ishqnama maintained a steady hold during the week days. But one expected a good jump during the weekend. Unfortunately, that’s not the case as the Punjabi romantic period drama has only a 30% jump in the last 24 hours. Entering the safe zone may now be difficult. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 9

According to estimates, Ishqnama collected 65 lakh on day 9 at the Indian box office. As mentioned above, it witnessed a 30% jump compared to 50 lakh on the previous day. It opened to positive word-of-mouth and should have ideally driven more footfalls. There’s also barely any competition as Carry On Jatta 4 has saturated its run.

The total India net collection now stands at 6.85 crore after 9 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 8.08 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Day 8: 50 lakh

Day 9: 65 lakh

Total: 6.85 crore

Can it enter the safe zone?

Made on a budget of 20 crore, Ishqnama has recovered just 34.25% of its investment in 9 days. To enter the safe zone, the film still needs 13.15 crore more in the kitty to achieve its breakeven target. At the current pace, that looks nearly impossible. Let’s see if there’s any improvement in footfalls on the second Sunday.

Ishqnama Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 6.85 crore

Budget recovery: 34.25%

India gross: 8.08 crore

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