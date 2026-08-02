Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jana Nayagan showcased good growth at the worldwide box office on its second Saturday. H Vinoth’s political action drama is now just 13.49 crore away from overtaking Bigil and becoming Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 10

According to the latest update, Jana Nayagan has amassed 282.59 crore gross worldwide in 10 days. It has collected 164.9 crore net, which converts to 194.59 crore gross from the domestic circuit, India. Despite the mixed word-of-mouth, the overseas total stands at 88 crore gross, which is commendable.

Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju co-starrer is the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 worldwide. It needs to surpass Karuppu (314.79 crore) to climb to the first spot.

Only 13.49 crore away from Bigil!

Tamil sports action drama Bigil collected 296.08 crore gross during its worldwide run in 2018. Jana Nayagan is only 13.49 crore away from surpassing it and emerging as the 4th highest-grossing film of Thalapthy Vijay in history. That milestone will be unlocked in the next two days.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay’s all-time highest-grossers at the worldwide box office:

Leo: 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 458.44 crore Varisu: 299.2 crore Bigil: 296.08 crore Jana Nayagan: 282.59 crore (10 days) Mersal: 253.45 crore Sarkar: 237.26 crore Master: 225.88 crore Beast: 218.69 crore Theri: 158.8 crore

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 164.9 crore

India gross: 194.59 crore

Overseas gross: 88 crore

Worldwide gross: 282.59 crore

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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