The excitement is in the air for Panchayat season 3. The first two seasons were well received by the audience and critics, and now, the anticipation for the third season is really high. With a backdrop of rural India, the web series is loved by the masses for its raw and real dark humor. Now, ahead of its release, veteran actress Neena Gupta talked about the hardships she went through during the shooting process. Keep reading to know more!

Led by Jitendra Kumar, the web series was first premiered in 2020. It wasn’t a runaway success, but slowly and gradually, it gained immense popularity due to its grounded feel and raw humor. Again, in 2022, the second season came, and it was a huge success. Now, we’re just a few days away from the release of the third season, and it’s needless to say that the web series is going to attract massive eyeballs.

As the promotions for Panchayat 3 are in full swing, Neena Gupta recently gave an interview to Mirchi Plus. She revealed that she was facing hardships due to the date issues of other cast members. She said, “When we did Season 3 of Panchayat, we again shot in peak summer because of date issues of people. We would keep wet clothes on our faces and necks. No matter how many umbrellas you have, when you are getting ready for a shot, before ‘sound’ and ‘action,’ some time is taken to get the shot ready.”

Neena Gupta talked further about complaining to herself about the shooting process, but she later realized that she couldn’t run away from the process and that she had to give it a shot.

The veteran actress further revealed that she had turned down an advertisement offer that could have earned her a lucrative sum while talking about being in space currently, where she can afford to be choosy. “Now, I do what excites me, but I can’t do something that is very wrong and harmful. For instance, I recently got an offer to star in an advertisement, and ads give you a lot of money, sometimes even more than films. But I refused it because it was for a brand that is not good for our health,” Neena Gupta quoted.

Meanwhile, Panchayat 3 premiers on Amazon Prime Video on 28th May.

