Neena Gupta is a huge name in Bollywood and the veteran actress never shies away from publicly expressing what’s on her mind. From speaking about the upbringing of her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta as a single mother to asking for work on social media, Gupta’s charm is unmissable. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Lust Stories 2’, and in a recent interview, she talks about s*x and how the only job women had back in the day was to fulfil the duty when their husbands asked for it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Lust Stories was released in 2018 and literally changed Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal’s career trajectories and the second instalment of the film stars Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur and others. The film will be released on the OTT giant Netflix, and fans are desperately waiting for it!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neena Gupta revealed that s*x education for youngsters is essential and said, “We didn’t know anything about s*x. My mother never told me about what is s*x, she never told me what are periods. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not even let me go to watch a movie with my girlfriends… In earlier times, the girl was given some information before she got married. They were told what would happen on the first night so that she isn’t scared or the guy doesn’t run away. However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for s*x.”

Neena is quite vocal about her views on social issues and often expresses her concern strongly. What are your thoughts on the veteran actress discussing the importance of s*x education among youngsters? Tell us in the space below.

