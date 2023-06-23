Bollywood is not unknown to controversies and spats between stars. Interestingly, apart from talk shows and interviews, actors often engage in feuds off-camera, especially during parties. Something similar happened between Sanjay Dutt and Ameesha Patel many years ago. For the unversed, the two were once quite close to each other as the Gadar fame was good friends with Sanju’s wife, Manyata. So, what went wrong between the two? Scroll on to learn more.

Ameesha is one actress in the industry who is quite familiar with controversies. From family feud to her recent legal case, she has seen it all. Once, she locked horns with the ‘Khalnayak’ of the industry.

As per Times Of India, Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt attended Rohit Dhawan’s wedding festivities in 2012. During one of the events, the actor asked the Gadar actress to cover herself up with her dupatta as her outfit was apparently too revealing. A little birdie told the publication, “Sanju is a very traditional guy who doesn’t like women wearing revealing outfits. He politely told her that she was like his sister and shouldn’t dress like that. He also took her dupatta (which she had taken on the side) and covered her bosom. He never imagined that she would have a problem with that. But Ameesha just took off. She started screaming and yelling at Dutt asking him who he was to tell her such things and what she did was none of his business. Sanju was taken aback and quietly walked off from the scene of the ‘crime’. The next day he flew back to Mumbai.”

This resulted in their bond turning bitter. Sanjay Dutt even reportedly refused to work with Ameesha Patel on two projects helmed by Priyadarshan and David Dhawan. It is to be noted that they had previously shared screen space in Chatur Singh Two Star and Tathastu.

The actress tried to reprimand her relationship with the actor and per TOI, she said, “Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is very protective of me. He’s such a dear friend that he can never ever misbehave. In fact, Sanju would himself kill if someone tried to touch me. He wouldn’t allow even a fly to hurt me. All these cheap rumours of ‘misbehaviour’ are sheer nonsense and spread by jealous losers.”

