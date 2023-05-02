The Internet is a goldmine for film trivia, bloopers, and everything your normal human vision might have missed. Now, what we bring you today is a trivia regarding Hera Pheri, none of us could have imagined. At least, we never thought about it, despite watching the movie thousands of times. But still, we were not able to discover what a netizen discovered.

And without creating any suspense, we would come seedhe point par. So, apparently, there exists a Priyadarshan comedy Universe. and that too for ages. Even before the universe, ideologies, and phenomenons of multiverses and cross-overs in film-making were cool, the Hungama, the director, had pulled it off with perfection and finesse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So before you get restless, hold your thoughts! Do you remember Aftab Shivdasani’s character Raju from Hungama? You must and should remember the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from Hera Pheri by Paresh Rawal. Now, what if we tell you that both are related? Or to be more specific, Nandu was Baburao’s biological son, and in some parallel universe, Priyadarshan played with this fact to perfection!

A Reddit thread shared a still from the 2003 film Hungama starring Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna, and Rimi Sen. Interestingly this film also had Paresh Rawal as Radhe Shyam Tiwari, a businessman. Apart from Hungama, another Priyadarshan comedy film was Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty where Rawal played Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a garage owner. Now, according to a Redditor, Nandu from Hungama was the son of Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte from Hera Pheri.

Supporting his theory, the thread had a still from Hungama with Aftab Shivdasani’s picture. The caption said, “This scene in Hungama 2003 shows a page of a newspaper, which had news of Nandu (the character played by Aftaab) being missing. His father is noted as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, which was a reference to another Priyadarshan movie – Hera Pheri.”

After this revelation was claimed, all hell broke loose. A user connected the dots, “Nandu talks about how he ran away from his mother and father, but in Hera Pheri, Baburao’s wife is not seen.” Another user commented, “Why is star garage’s number wrong ?? It should have been 8881212!” “Teen takle one two one two”, another one confirmed. However, most people were overwhelmed by this theory.

A user wrote, “What the f*ck, this is a game changer. It means there’s a f*cking universe” Another comment read, “Wtf, is this Priyadarshan comedy universe.” One more user echoed the same thought and wrote, “Priyadarshan Created multiverse before it was cool.” Another comment read, “Hot dang, Hera Pheri Universe.”

On the work front, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty are reuniting for Hera Pheri 3. With the Hungama crossover theory, it would be interesting to see if Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte could find a son in Aftab Shivdasani’s Nandu. What do you feel about this theory, let us know in the comments section below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s ‘Insensitive Fun’ Slammed For Mocking Pathaan’s Music Composer’s Emotional Speech For His Mother During Filmfare, Netizens Say “Har Kisi Ka Mazaak Udaana…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News