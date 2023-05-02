Akshay Kumar has seen ups and downs in his professional life a lot of times. Even now, the superstar is witnessing a rough patch in his career. He has given back-to-back box office flops in the form of Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee. This isn’t something new for the actor and one such instance happened several years back when he almost lost his calm while answering about his box office failures. Keep reading to know more!

Today, we’ll be taking a look at a throwback story when a reporter asked Akshay a question about his back-to-back commercial failures. This incident traces back to 2010. Initially, it felt that the actor had lost his calm but later, he smartly handled the situation and even schooled the reporter for not having the complete information about the question she asked.

During a media interaction, one reporter asked Akshay Kumar about a rough patch in his career post consecutive failures of Action Replayy and Tees Maar Khan. Responding to her, Akshay asked, “What was the collection of India if you’re asking this question?” In a reply, the reporter accepted that she was unaware of the collection. Akshay then schooled her by saying, “Then you should not ask the question if you don’t know about it. You should do your homework first, and ask.”

Further, Akshay Kumar revealed the actual box office collection of Tees Maar Khan and even agreed that Action Replayy didn’t do well at ticket windows. He humbly accepted that he was okay with the audience’s verdict.

