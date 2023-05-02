Parineeti Chopra has been making the headlines with her rumoured relationship with politician Raghav Chadha. The fans are hearing their wedding bells since the paparazzi caught the duo on camera during their lunch date. Since then, news of them has been rife on social media. Now, once again, reports of their engagement are out and this time it seems to be promising and not just a hoax. However, the duo has not officially announced it, so scroll below to get all the scoop!

The rumours of their relationship and roka intensified when the actress was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s store a few days back. Not just that, but the blushing and all-smile expression of the Aam Aadmi Party’s MP also added fuel to the rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Indian Express, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to put a ring on it this month only. The alleged couple is set to get engaged on May 13th. The actress and the politician have been tight-lipped about it from the beginning and it seems they are trying to keep things hush as much as they can.

Previously a source told India Today that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been rokafied. The source revealed, “Parineeti and Raghav‘s roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

As per several sources, Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot with Raghav Chadha around October as Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also expected to be in India during that time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Salman Khan Sarcastically Dodges A Question About Taking ‘Sexy’ Sunny Leone On A Ride In A Viral Video; Netizens React: “Bhai Ke Kaan Bas Utna Hi Sunte Hai, Jitni Jaroorat Hoti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News