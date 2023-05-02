Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his impromptu replies and savage digs. He never misses a chance to paint headlines with his sarcastic statements. The Bharat actor shares a sweet and sour relationship with the media, and a lot of times, he has even schooled journalists for asking irrelevant questions. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Salman Khan smartly dodged a question on Sunny Leone and left everyone amused. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Back in 2014, Salman taught Sunny how to drape a saree while hosting the Star Guild Award show. The duo had shared funny moments on the stage, however, later, during a bike launch event, when he was asked about the incident, he decided to avoid the question and gave a sarcastic reply to the journalist.

Salman Khan was once asked about Sunny Leone during a bike launch event, and the actor’s sarcastic reply had left everyone amused. The journalist asked the actor, “Salman aapki bike ka color blue hai, isey mujhe Sunny Leone ki saree ka color yaad aa gya.” She went on to ask, “Bike bhi s*xy, Sunny bhi s*xy toh kya ek ride par le jayenge?” To which the actor said, “Parineeti kaha s*xy hai woh toh sweet hai.” He ignored the question like a pro.

The viral clip was shared by an Instagram page, beingsalmankhan_25, and as soon as the netizens noticed it, they were quick to react, and they bombarded the comment section with hilarious replies. A lot of them called out the journalist for asking an illogical question.

One of the users wrote, “Parineeti be like, maine kya bigada hai.”

“Bhai ke kaan bas unta hi sunte hai, jitni jaroorat hoti hai.”

“Reporter ab yahi karne ke liye reh gye hai.”

“Aise reporter kaha se aate hai.”

“That’s how he avoids stupid questions badia banda hai yaar.”

“Salman in his mind, ab tu foothpath par mil.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan_25)

What are your thoughts on this viral video of Salman Khan? Let us know in the comment section below!

