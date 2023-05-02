Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has made a smashing entry into the world of luxury streetwear brands. Yes, we’re talking about his own brand D’YAVOL X. Yesterday, the website was all over the headlines due to listing jackets for sale with a price as high as 2 lakh each. Now, the latest we learn is that all the products have been sold out. Keep reading to know more!

Yesterday, we carried out a report stating excessive trolling of Aryan Khan and his brand. Reportedly, the brand website listed jackets for sale, each autographed by King Khan. Paying 2 lakh for one jacked seemed way too much and as a result, it received a heavy backlash from netizens. Surprisingly, all of them are now sold out.

Reportedly, Aryan Khan’s brand went live for sale on Sunday with the limited edition. Autographed jackets and T-shirts (ranging between 25,000 to 47,000 rupees) were put on sale. Despite receiving all the backlash for the expensive pricing, all the products were sold out within a day.

Shah Rukh Khan himself took to his Instagram story and shared, “Thank you for the ride. We’re all sold out. Stay tuned for the news one.”

Meanwhile, apart from the business, Aryan Khan is also geared up for an entry into the entertainment world. However, he isn’t interested in acting but has a knack for writing and direction. Aryan will make his directorial debut with an upcoming show titled, Stardom. It will be a streaming show with 6 episodes and will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series is currently in its production stage.

