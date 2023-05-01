Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and Pop-culture Icon Ranveer Singh recently crossed paths at the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. store in New York, and their encounter has sent fans into a frenzy.

Wade, who retired from basketball in 2019, was accompanied by his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and the trio was seen posing for photos and sharing laughs with Singh, who was the only Indian Actor who attended the event.

Advertisement Ranveer Singh interacting with Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union at the Tiffany & Co the land mark opening 💙 #TiffanyAndCo #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/bz7cyVyVTx — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 28, 2023

Fans of both Dwayne Wade and Ranveer Singh have taken to social media to express their delight at seeing them together, with many calling for a collaboration between them. They have speculated about what they talked about during their meeting, with some hoping for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their conversation.

The chemistry between Dwayne Wade and Ranveer Singh is not entirely surprising, as the two also share a love for sports, with Singh being a sports enthusiast fan and Wade being a basketball legend.

The video of Dwayne Wade, Union, and Ranveer Singh posing together at the Tiffany & Co. event has become a viral sensation, with many hailing it as a symbol of cross-cultural friendship and solidarity.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is set to share the screen with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

