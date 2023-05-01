Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise in March this year left the entire Bollywood fraternity in shock and sadness. The actor is survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik, and his 11-year-old daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. Last month on the late actor’s birth anniversary, his close friends, including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Anil Kapoor, shared their fond memories of him at an event which left them all teary-eyed. At a recent event in Lucknow, Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar shared kind words for Satish. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Satish was among the most humble and hardworking Bollywood celebrities who always posed with his fans and was known for his ground-to-earth nature. Now talking about the latest news, Akhtar spoke about his dear late friend at an event in Lucknow.

According to The Times Of India, Javed Akhtar recently attended an event in Lucknow where he mentioned Satish Kaushik and said, “He (Satish) was always smiling and had a tremendous sense of humour, but behind that there was a very serious and sensitive person. It saddens me that Satish’s story didn’t get completed. He had just taken off as a producer and director and he got major support from Lucknow. If he would have continued for two-three years more, I am sure his company would have reached a worth of ₹150-200 crore.”

For those of you who don’t know, the late actor owned a company named Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP, registered in November 2021.

Satish is dearly missed by his family, colleagues, friends and fans, and we’ll never forget him for his extraordinary work in the entertainment industry.

What are your thoughts on Javed Akhtar talking about Satish Kaushik at a recent event? Tell us in the space below.

