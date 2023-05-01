The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed many awkward moments with some of the biggest stars of Bollywood. One such incident happened when the show’s regular Akshay Kumar landed on the set as a guest with leading ladies of his movie Rustom i.e. Illeana D’ Cruz and Esha Gupta. A clip from the show of comedian Kapil Sharma surfaced on the Internet recently leaving the social media users irked.

Akshay in 2016 landed on The Kapil Sharma Show with Ileana and Esha but things got a bit awkward when the A-lister passed a quirky statement on Illeana. Scroll down to know more.

An old clip from The Kapil Sharma Show was posted on Reddit. The video starts with Kapil Sharma saying, “Illeana ka kehna hai ki ye professional bathroom singer hein. Humne professional playback singer ke baare mai suna hai.” Akshay Kumar then interrupts Kapil and says, “Kabhi humein bhi Live show pe bulao” while making a naughty evil face leaving Illeana in disbelief. Akshay then pulls the actress for a side hug while sitting on the couch as the audience bursts into laughter. Kapil then turns to a woman in the audience saying, “Ye dekhlo aapke bhai.” Akshay then asks the host, “Mazaak nahi kar sakte?” to which Kapil replies, “Aap jo marzi karo.”

The clip ends with Akshay Kumar telling Kapil Sharma, “Tune ye show kya banaya hua hai? Mazaak ke uppar hi toh banaaya hua hai” leaving his fans into splits.

Take a look:

The comment made by Akshay Kumar did not go down well with the netizens as they thronged the comments section. One of the users stated, “Damn itni actresses ke sath affairs ke baad Bhi man Nahi Bhara.” Another posted, “Why is Akshay always touchy-feely with all the actresses?”

An individual asserted, “Holy sh*t!!! Dude is really shameless!” Whereas one shared, “Ileana should have said Haan bhai aa jaa harpic leke bathroom bohot Dino se saaf nahi hua hai aur tu toh waise bhi harpic ka brand ambassador hai.”

The next one got furious and said, “I hate this entire kapil sharma show for being unnecessarily flirty, double meaning and s*xually suggestive jokes and sometimes being outrightly vulgar. This cringe and coarse comedy should not even be acceptable on youtube, let alone on national television. I am surprised the NCW has not given notice to this show for normalizing s*xual harassment-level comments on television.”

And, one posted, “Second-hand embarrassment! I feel bad for Ileana here. Both she and Esha cringed in disbelief and had to hide it behind awkward laughter. What a sleazebag this guy is!” Another user concluded, “Wow after that he just grabs her hand n shoulder. Twat.

