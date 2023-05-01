Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starring Pathaan broke several box office records globally and domestically after it was released in theatres. It’s an action drama under the spy universe that has featured a lot of high-quality action sequences between SRK, Deepika and John, and others.

It has been more than four months since the release of the Spy action thriller. Now a fan video is going viral on Reddit that claims the SRK starrer’s story and action scenes are copied from several films, including Mission Impossible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viral claims that Pathaan’s story is copied from Mission Impossible 5, 6 and James Bond Skyfall. Siddharth Anand’s previous film War’s Story was also taken from November Man and Face Off. The video also went to compare the lead characters of the spy actioner as well.

Mission Impossible 5’s Ilsa Faust-a disavowed MI6 Agent undercover in the Syndicate. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone plays the role of an ISI Agent secretly working for Outfit X. Both organisations employ ex-agents of the secret services.

John Abraham’s character and Mission Impossible’s Solomon Lane hate their respective country. The viral video further compares Tom Cruise’s action franchise and Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster actioner. Watch the video below:

Soon after the video was out, several netizens thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts. A user wrote, “Only great things about the movie were Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma, John‘s performance and Srk DP chemistry in places, that’s it. Songs were good but nothing exceptional. The direction, story, concept, dialogues and support cast were really let down by the script.”

While another user commented, “I’ve been calling the movie a bootleg MI for a while. Even if you keep aside the fact that Sid Anand loves to lift stuff from other movies, the execution in itself has been low quality. Instead of looking like desi mission impossible, Pathaan looked like desi Fast and Furious in quality.”

A third user wrote, “Actually, no. Silva turning villain was more personal. While Solomon Lane planned to make a syndicate for many years by government, built it secretly with the help of the MI6 director and then turned rogue, so it was more ideological. Even in Fallout, he says he’s not a terrorist, terrorists are those who want attention by creating fear. They are no different than the Government they’re fighting against. Jim is more like Silva than Solomon.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Said, “We’re Not Silly, Foolish People” When Asked If She Gate-Crashed Ranbir Kapoor- Deepika Padukone Tamasha Wrap Party

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News