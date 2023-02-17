It has been a decade since Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2, but she is yet to fight the odds to make people take her seriously. Last month a digital creator called Dharna Durga made a parody video on Sunny, which irked the actress and recently, in an interview, she addressed the issue and opened up about it. Read on to find out what she said.

Over the years, Sunny has created a space for herself in Bollywood but being raised abroad, mastering the diction is sometimes troublesome. Not just her, other actresses, including Katrina Kaif, have faced similar problems in the industry; they have often been trolled for their accents.

Recently Sunny Leone opened up about it; generally, the actress is quite jovial and upbeat about everything. According to a report in Hindustan Times about Dharna Durga’s parody video, Leone said, “I can’t do anything about my accent. And all around the world, people make fun of everybody’s accents. Americans make fun of certain accents. Here people make fun of my accent. So, it is what it is.” In the mentioned reel, Sunny commented,”I don’t think I sound like a valley girl…but nice one ladies.” As per the source, when she was asked whether it is right to judge her for her accent, she confidently said, “Well, my name is bigger than my accent.”

In that same context, Leone further said, “I don’t necessarily think I sound like a valley girl, but, you know, it’s her version of what she feels I am or someone feels that I am. So, it’s fine. It’s okay.” Sunny Leone speaking about made her comment on that reel said, “What pushed me to respond to this influencer was that I thought it was funny. Whether someone is talking good about you or making fun of you or appreciating you, as long as they are talking about you, whether it’s good or bad most of the time, then it’s okay. I make fun of myself too, so I don’t take life so seriously to be insulted.”

Sunny went on to say, “People like me as a person, which is amazing. I’m happy for that. I have built a reputation of being very professional, and I plan to keep it that way. And if someone wants to make fun of me, it’s totally okay with me. All I know is that I would never make fun of them because of their accent. Because that’s my philosophy in life.” Leone is all sport when it comes to matters like this and has an interesting take on it; she says, “I watch these parodies being made of me or people making fun of me, these influencers, and think that, hey, if that influencer thinks I’m special enough to make fun of, then amazing. I’m so happy about it, and I don’t look for them. But if somebody sends it to me, then yes, I watch and I get a chuckle out of it.”

