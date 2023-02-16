Sunny Leone, before making her way into Bollywood was known as an adult film actress. She has never shied away from accepting her earlier life and has always been vocal about it. Sunny enjoys a massive fan following who loves and admires her journey as an actress. She started her career as a p*rnstar but turned her fate after entering Bollywood.

However, there have been quite a few people who never accepted her in the industry and often slammed the actress for how she looks, her fashion sense, her acting skills, etc. In this throwback video, Sunny can be seen taking a dig at Bollywood while explaining to her audience what happens in an adult film casting. Scroll below to watch the video!

Bollywood is known for having a body-shaming mentality when it comes to casting an actor or actress in a movie. And quite a few times, actors have opened up about the same. Now, in this throwback video as shared by an Instagram page ‘random.shitszz’, Sunny Leone can be heard saying while slamming the Bollywood casting procedure, “Really guys, this is how people think castings happen in adult films. They just think, there’s somebody sitting around going, nope too fat, nope too short, nope too dark. But really that’s not what happens. It’s p*rn, not Bollywood.”

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 😌 (@random.shitszz)

For the unversed, Sunny Leone rose to fame after her performance got crazily viral on the groovy song Baby Doll from the film Ragini MMS 2. Since then, she has been seen in many item dance numbers in Bollywood which have garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Sunny Leone was hosting the show Splitsvilla X4 recently which got its winner Soundous Moufakir. In the show, we also saw Uorfi Javed as a contestant.

Well, what are your thoughts about Sunny Leone’s opinion on the Bollywood casting procedure? Let us know in the comments!

