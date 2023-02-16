Zeenat Aman was once the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She was titled as the ‘s*x symbol’ in the 80s and there was absolutely no one in showbiz who could match her grace and beauty on the silver screen. The veteran actress has now shared a monochrome picture on her social media account where she can be seen flaunting her busty cleav*ge and bulge on tummy and honestly, she’s an icon and young girls can take inspiration from her on how to love your body. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Over the years, the veteran actress played some of the most iconic roles on the silver screen including films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Qurbani to name a few. Now coming back to the topic, Aman penned a long note on her Instagram account which every girl should read and take inspiration from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing her monochrome picture from Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Zeenat Aman wrote a bold yet inspirational caption with it on Instagram. In the picture, the veteran actress can be seen standing and posing in a saree and blouse where her busty cleav*ge is put on display and she’s proudly flaunting the bulge on her tummy also.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

In the age where skin-show wasn’t considered good, Zeenat Aman made her own rules and lived by it without having any regrets at all. She was and will always be a fashion icon and an inspiration to many young women out there!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Watch Collection: From 49 Lakhs Worth Audemars Piguet To Rolex Daytona Costing 12 Lakh, 6 Times King Khan Wore Insanely Expensive Watches

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News