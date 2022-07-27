Fairytales aren’t always successful. It’s not really about fame or money but efforts that two people try to put in their relationship and make it work. Similarly, when Zeenat Aman got into a relationship with Sanjay Khan, not even in her wildest dreams she would have thought that he would not only humiliate her publicly but also hit her in front of their close friends and family giving her an eye-injury for life. But do y’all know that when the actor decided to release his autobiography, he missed out on his relationship with the veteran actress. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Zeenat has undoubtedly been one of the most successful actresses of yesteryears. She had a good rapport with all her co-stars but fell in love with Sanjay who was already married at that time. The actor married Aman but didn’t divorce his first wife with whom he had 4 children named Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora.

During an interview with National Herald, Zeenat Aman opened up on dating men in life and said, “When it comes to men, I’ve been pretty stupid. But one lives and learns, no regrets.”

Once when Zeenat Aman was in a relationship with Sanjay Khan, he assaulted the actress at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai and her close friends and family witnessed the incident first hand. However, this was not mentioned in his autobiography.

Later a source close to the publication confirmed the incident and said, “Of course, it happened (the public beating). And, of course, they were in a relationship. We warned her against it. But if he chooses to not go public about it, then that’s his choice. What happened was between the two of them. We are no one to judge them.”

Another source said, “We all know what had happened between Sanjay Khan and Zeenat. I was a first-hand witness to it. First of all, anyone, who raises his hand on a woman and that too so brutally that she is scarred for life, should be in jail, not writing his self-glorifying fairytale biography. And secondly, if you were brazen enough to humiliate and hurt a lady in public, why are you shy of admitting it now? This is as bad as the film Sanju which completely whitewashed Sanjay Dutt’s image.”

