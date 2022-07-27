After teasing fans with a couple of posters and teasers, the makers dropped the official trailer of Liger. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the film will also see boxing champ Mike Tyson in a pivotal role. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production, the film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The trailer has made the right kind of news everywhere and it even received a warm welcome from its fans on social media.

For the unversed, Liger marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. The actor rose to fame with films like Arjun Reddy and others.

A few clips from the Liger trailer launch surfaced on the web on the same day taking social media by storm. Now a few days later, another video of goofy Ranveer Singh has surfaced on the web and it’s sure to make you go ROFL. IYDK, the Simmba star was a part of the Liger trailer launch and the event turned out to be fun.

Speaking about the viral video, Ranveer Singh is seen holding Vijay Deverakonda’s hand and taking him backstage. While we don’t know why did RS take him backstage but after seeing Ananya Panday’s reaction we want to ask “What actually happened there.” In the video, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh star is seen giving a shocking reaction after she followed RS and Vijay backstage. Watch this video below:

While going through the comment section, we could see many thoughts that Ranveer and Vijay might have changed the t-shirt, as the former was seen asking Vijay about it during the trailer launch.

For the unversed, during the Liger event, Ranveer Singh, who made some hilarious comments about Vijay Deverakonda arriving in slippers at his own film’s trailer launch, was seen asking the actor to give him the T-shirt as he got his eyes hooked on it.

